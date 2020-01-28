Bad Bunny Reflects On Kobe Bryant's Legacy In '6 Rings'

Getty Images

Bad Bunny has released a touching new tribute song to Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday (January 26). Called "6 Rings," its title is in homage to Kobe's five championship rings with the Los Angeles Lakers and his marriage.

The dedication begins with an audio clip from Kobe's legendary 81-point performance that took place on January 22, 2006. Afterward, over a stirring instrumental, Bad Bunny sings in Spanish about Kobe's influence upon his life. He reflects on the first-ever game that he witnessed Kobe play in and the lessons that he's learned from studying his life over the years. The biggest one is that failures make us stronger, something that Kobe exemplified through winning his first championship after four seasons in the league, during which his points per game increased after each one.

Bad Bunny's heartfelt tribute comes to a close with one of its final lines that references Kobe's self-given nickname inspired by the action films Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2: "Black Mamba Forever."

After finding out about Kobe's death, Bad Bunny posted a lengthy caption on Instagram where he looked back at seeing the legendary Laker play for the first time when he was just 7 years old. Bad Bunny also cited him as a major inspiration for everything that he does.

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, and seven others were killed in the crash in Calabasas, California. At the 62nd Grammy Awards, Kobe was honored by host Alicia Keys and was a part of the tribute to Nipsey Hussle performed by DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, and others.

Listen to Bad Bunny's warm tribute to Kobe up above.