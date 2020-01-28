Miley Cyrus Apparently Isn't Invited To Award Shows Now

Getty Images

If you've been missing Miley Cyrus at award shows, there ma be a reason behind it all.

The "Slide Away" singer was famously missing from the 2020 Grammy Awards, as were personalities like Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift. But while many artists had their reasons for skipping out on the show, it hasn't been particularly clear why Cyrus wasn't in attendance. According to a new throwback clip the pop star posted via Instagram, however, she might have an idea.

On Monday (January 27), Cyrus posted a clip of herself from the 2013 MTV EMAs, where she was shown taking a joint out of her black Chanel clutch and lighting up on stage in the middle of her presenting duties. Clad in a bodysuit and furry stole, she oozed an effortless amount of cool as she appeared to smoke up during the show. Your fave could never.

"& we wonder why I’m not invited to award shows anymore ...." she captioned the post. Wait, what? Not-so-subtle shade being thrown? Do tell!

She didn't elaborate, and it certainly isn't clear if she's joking or not, but it has been some time since we've seen Miley hitting up the awards show circuit. And it looked like her celebrity friends, like designer Alexander Wang, found the dig humorous enough.

"Don't ever change," Wang wrote. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna chimed in to let Miley know she'd totally let the singer at her award show if she had one. There are likely several others in her corner, too. Who doesn't love a good time with Miley?

Whether it's true or not, once Miley's latest album She Is Miley Cyrus is finally here, we'll no doubt be hearing more of her from all kinds of shows – because from what we've heard so far, it came to slay.