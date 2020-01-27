After The Grammys, Lil Nas X And Nas Shared Their Big Bro-Lil Bro 'Rodeo (Remix)'

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In case you missed Lil Nas X's massive performance at the 62nd Grammy Awards, here's what you need to know: it was a dizzying, robotic, and constantly surprising spectacle causing more gasps-per-second than a Halloween flick. BTS and Billy Ray Cyrus were just two of the many featured guests planted beside Lil Nas X during his rotating rally, joining him as he blazed through "Old Town Road (Remix)" and "Panini" as the ground shifted around them. One of its epic surprises was when legendary rapper Nas took the stage and performed a new version of "Rodeo" with Lil Nas X in front of a slime green skull. The pair expanded upon this unbelievable moment after the award show when Lil Nas X released this new version to the world. Lo and behold everyone, the remix to "Rodeo" with Nas!

Adding Nas to the track in lieu of Cardi B, who's on the original, gives the track different energy. Where Cardi B's version makes you want to rave in the confines of your car or living room, Nas finds it cool for you to just bob your head to the chill vibes floating in your speaker. The hip-hop legend references his horses in the back, but, instead of them being actual ponies, he's talking about the ones inside of his very expensive engine. "I might spin the block with twelve horses/I might buy the block and get a boss bitch," he raps. As he whips up a verse full of witty punchlines, he ends things by throwing his arm around the younger Lil Nas X. "Nas and Nas X, Big Nas and Little Nas!" he bellows at the end. What a way to pass the torch to the next generation.

Right now, Lil Nas X is holding Nas's torch and two Grammy Awards. He won Best Music Video and Best Pop/Duo Group Performance thanks to "Old Town Road (Remix)" in his first year attending the ceremony. Next year, there's no doubt that his haul will be even bigger.

Listen to Lil Nas X and Nas express some brotherly love on "Rodeo" up above. And if you're looking for more Grammy deets, swing on over to MTV Grammys!