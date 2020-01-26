Nipsey Hussle's Heavenly Grammy Tribute Also Paid Respects To Kobe Bryant

(Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The tribute performance for Nipsey Hussle at the 62nd Grammy Awards stopped the world in its tracks to reflect on the rapper’s legacy. Through the emotional performances of his friends and collaborators like YG, Roddy Ricch, DJ Khaled, and others, the spirit of Nipsey Hussle’s music made it to the show’s stage for an unforgettable celebration.

Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch kicked things off with an emotional tribute to Nipsey’s memory, followed by the unveiling of a massive choir, dressed in white garb that appeared to be in homage to Eritrean culture. With both John Legend and DJ Khaled taking the stage to lead the performance of a lifetime, everyone on stage began to sing “Higher” in cheery spirits, determined to raise the mood of every person in the Staples Center.

And so they did. Every hand in the building went to the sky as the performance grew as excited as could possibly be. YG made his way to the stage from the back for the song’s second verse, followed by gospel legend Kirk Franklin who worked to make the mood even happier, holier, and hectic. At the end of the emotional tribute, Nipsey’s face flashed on a giant screen next to Kobe Bryant, who tragically died earlier today (January 26) in a helicopter crash. It was the perfect parting image, enabling everyone to pay their respects to both.

Nipsey won a posthumous award for Best Rap Performance for “Racks In The Middle” earlier this evening. It was his first-ever Grammy after being nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2019 ceremony due to Victory Lap.

