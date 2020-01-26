Camila Cabello's Grammy Performance Ended With Lots Of Tears And A Big Hug

Getty Images

Camila Cabello only had eyes for one man during her performance at the 2020 Grammys, and it wasn't Shawn Mendes.

The singer wasn't previously announced as a performer prior to the awards show on Sunday night (January 26), which made her appearance all the more special. And she definitely made the surprise worthwhile, taking the opportunity to debut "First Man" live. The closing track from her recently released sophomore album, Romance, is a tearjerker of a ballad dedicated to her dad, Alejandro, who accompanied Cabello to the show. That's right — even though her main squeeze and "Señorita" duet partner, Mendes, was also in attendance, the couple didn't walk the red carpet together. Instead, Cabello made it a family affair both on the carpet and on the stage, belting "First Man" with absolute grace.

Accompanied by just a piano player, Cabello smiled throughout her performance, singing about how her dad is "the first man that really loved me." Making it even sweeter, home videos of the father/daughter pair were projected on screens around her, and she finished the performance by walking into the crowd and giving her teary-eyed "first man" a big hug. Are you crying yet?!

Along with taking the stage at this year's Grammys, Cabello also earned her third nomination — she and Mendes's "Señorita" is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Meanwhile, this marked Cabello's second solo performance at the Grammys, following her star-studded rendition of "Havana" at last year's show. If this continues to be a trend every year, we're all for it!