Billie Eilish Unleashed Her Prettiest Falsetto For Her First Grammy Performance

Getty Images

Billie Eilish got her Grammy party started on Sunday night (January 26), by, ironically enough, singing about the party being through.

Perched on a stool, the 18-year-old sang "When the Party's Over," a hauntingly beautiful ballad from her hit debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. As always, she was accompanied by her big brother and constant collaborator, Finneas, who played the piano and chimed in with his own vocal harmonies (along with a huge choir behind them). The sibling duo even coordinated in glittering white ensembles that were basically the total opposite of the reptile-inspired look Eilish rocked on the red carpet. With her delicate falsetto filling the arena, you could say Billie was sparkling in more ways than one.

Eilish's performance came after she took home her very first Grammy — before the telecast, she won the award for Best Pop Vocal Album. Finneas, meanwhile, won Best Engineered Album (non-classical) and Producer of the Year (non-classical). Eilish is also up for an additional five awards, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. No matter what happens, it's been one hell of a party already.