Rosalía's Grammy Performance Was A Big Jolt Of Flamenco Energy

Getty Images

Leave it to Rosalía to heat the Grammy stage all the way up.

The flamenco pop star was introduced by host Alicia Keys as the "Spanish sensation waking up the world," and her appearance at the awards show on Sunday night (January 26) wholly validated that description. Rosalía kicked off her performance in front of a giant, multi-paneled mirror, wearing a white fringed body suit that she paired with platform sneakers. After warming up with her new single "Juro Qué," she twirled and stomped through a dance break as the stage lights flashed on and off around her.

But she wasn't alone for long. As an army of red-clad male dancers stormed the stage, Rosalía capped her performance with "Malamente," the platinum lead single off her 2018 breakthrough album, El Mal Querer. She's already a winner tonight, having taken home the award for Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album, and this sensational performance was the coolest victory lap ever.

Rosalía's Grammy appearance came after she conquered the Latin Grammys last year with four wins. On Sunday night, she made history as the first artist from Spain to have ever been nominated for Best New Artist, and the only Spanish-language artist to be nominated in a general category. Hopefully we'll be seeing more from her at future Grammys — we could all use that jolt of energy every year.