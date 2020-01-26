Ariana Grande Came To The Grammys Dressed As Her Favorite Emoji

Getty Images

Remember when Ariana Grande skipped last year's Grammys, only to slay her own photoshoot at home with that gorgeous Cinderella ball gown? Well, the pop star is back for this year's awards show, and she managed to one-up her 2019 look with a dress so dramatic, you have to see it to believe it.

World, meet Ariana Raincloud Grande:

Getty Images

Grande accessorized her gown with a slick blonde ponytail, diamond studs, and matching gray gloves. Her custom dress, which uses the most tulle you've probably ever seen, evokes her favorite, oft-used emoji: the gray cloud. Any Arianator knows her love for clouds runs deep — she has a tiny cloud tattoo on her finger, she created her own scent called Cloud Eau de Parfum, and she uses cloud imagery in her music all the time (see: "Problem," "Breathin," "Raindrops," etc.). So why not mark an unusually overcast day in Los Angeles by being her own giant cloud?!

According to E! News, Grande's "gray theme" will continue into her performance at Sunday night's (January 26) show. Along with hitting the Grammy stage, the 26-year-old is nominated for five awards, including Album of the Year for thank u, next and Record of the Year for her smash flex anthem "7 rings."

See more pics of Grande's stunning Grammy gown below, including a shot of her with her two dates: her doting parents.

Getty Images

Getty Images