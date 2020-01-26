Nipsey Hussle Wins His First Grammy Posthumously

(Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Nipsey Hussle has won his first Grammy award, nearly a year after his murder. His chill-inducing collaboration with Roddy Ricch and producer Hit-Boy, "Racks in the Middle," took home the trophy for Best Rap Performance ahead of the ceremony. After being nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2019 show, being able to snag such a prestigious relic has to feel good for the friends, family, and collaborators that are familiar with Nipsey's vision.

According to social media clips, Nipsey's grandmother, his brother (Blacc Sam), and his girlfriend Lauren London, all took the stage on his behalf to accept the award. "I speak on behalf of our family in honor of Nip who was a phenomenal vessel," started London, emotionally. "Nip did it not just for the awards, but for the people. God allowed him to use this music to speak his truth, give his wisdom, and it's something that we will forever be able to live with."

Nipsey's grandmother followed up with some warm words for the rapper's fans everywhere. "I wanted to thank all of you for showing all the love that I have felt for him all of his life, and will always live in my heart," his grandmother said.

Nipsey is also set to get a tribute performance tonight that will pay homage to his contributions to rap culture and the philosophy that he lived by. DJ Khaled and John Legend are set to make an appearance, so "Higher," their collaboration with Nipsey from Father of Asahd, should definitely be on the table to be played live. In addition to them, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, Kirk Franklin, and YG are all coming out to show how loved that Nipsey is and forever will be.

