'Old Town Road' Has Already Won A Grammy And The Show Hasn't Even Started

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The 62nd Grammy Awards kick off tonight (January 26) at 8 p.m. EST. That hasn't stopped Lil Nas X from snagging an award already. The Recording Academy revealed that the rapper/part-time country singer, along with full-time country musician Billy Ray Cyrus, has won the award for Best Music Video thanks to the epic "Old Town Road" visual. It's his first Grammy ever, so it's definitely a cause for celebration.

(ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Who would have thought that a song made for $30 would take it so far? Lil Nas X's chart-smashing single is also up for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. In addition to being nominated for Best New Artist, he's also in the running for Album of the Year, thanks to 7 and Best Rap/Sung Performance due to the meanie-chastizing "Panini." In total, that's six nominations, with one trophy so far. That's one hell of a run since this is his first-ever Grammys.

Some other awards have already been given out ahead of the show's kickoff. Nipsey Hussle received a posthumous award for Best Rap Performance due to "Racks in the Middle" with Roddy Ricch. Rosalía has grabbed the award for Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album thanks to El Mal Querer. And, in an awesome reveal, former First Lady Michelle Obama has won the award for Best Spoken Word Album thanks to her audiobook recording of her memoir, Becoming.

Make sure to check out MTV News's full coverage of the 62nd Grammy Awards over here.