Dolly Parton Just Invented 2020's Best Internet Challenge Yet

(Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

OK, so we might only be 24 days into the new year, but we can officially confirm that Dolly Parton has (so far) invented the best internet challenge yet. It all started when the country icon shared a post on Instagram earlier this week, revealing which photos she would choose across different social media platforms. As you could imagine, her LinkedIn photo was dramatically different from her Tinder pic.

Each photo Parton chose perfectly encapsulates what that particular social media platform is all about. LinkedIn requires a very professional-looking photograph, Facebook's typically a bit more family-oriented, Instagram's all about aesthetic, and if you're wearing something that shows a little more skin, you might want to consider reserving that pic for your dating profile.

For the most part, Parton's Instagram post-turned-viral-meme was meant to showcase her versatility. "Get you a woman who can do it all," she wrote with a winky face emoji. But the "Jolene" singer isn't the only one who can rock radically different looks across multiple platforms. Now that a few days have gone by, some of our all-time favorite celebs have hopped on the trend, including the Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus, Diplo, and more.

Clearly, these celebs (and especially Doug the Pug) nailed it with their own takes on the Dolly Parton Challenge. Do we anticipate that there will be many more internet challenges as the year goes on? Yes. Do we expect this to remain one of our favorite memes of 2020 come December? Absolutely.