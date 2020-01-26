Lizzo's Dazzling Grammys Opener Proves She's The Best Flute Player. Period!

(ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The 62nd Grammy Awards are off to an incredible start, and it's all thanks to the one and only Lizzo. The "Truth Hurts" singer took the stage tonight (January 26) for a two-song performance that proved to everyone watching exactly why she earned a grand total of eight Grammy nominations this year.

The singer-rapper-flautist kicked things off by appropriately dedicating music's biggest night to Kobe Bryant, who died this morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, per TMZ's report. "Tonight is for Kobe," she said before delivering a passionate and heartfelt performance of her 2019 album's title track, "Cuz I Love You."

After showing off her incredible vocal range and moving effortlessly into an angelic falsetto, Lizzo disappeared to change out of her black sparkly ballgown and into something a little more, well, her: an iridescent, intergalactic bodysuit. Before we knew it, she she was back to perform her hit single "Truth Hurts" in a futuristic bodysuit with neon accents. Would you expect anything less?

There was one thing missing, though: her flute, affectionately known as "Sasha Flute." Fortunately, her trusty instrument dropped down from the ceiling just in time for her to show off her skills, and after playing the flute like nobody's business, she shouted exactly what we were all thinking: "Period!"

Once the emotional and energetic performance came to a close, the "Good As Hell" singer burst into tears. It's not hard to understand why, either. In addition to no longer having the pressure of performing on music's biggest stage, Lizzo's up for so many awards tonight. And the best part? She's already won!

So far, Lizzo's won for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Urban Contemporary Album. She's also earned nods for Best R&B Performance as well as all of the "Big Four" categories, including Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year. And while it's unclear at the moment just how many awards she'll be leaving with, she's already made it clear that tonight's her night.