2020 Grammy Winners: See The Full List

Getty Images

Here's who's going home with a golden gramophone (or six)

A major storyline running through the lead-up to the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards is the 2020 version of the one that pops up every year: Who will win, and how many golden gramophones will they take home? This year, Lizzo led the field with eight nods, though Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X — likely thee only two stars who had arguably as big a year in 2019 as Lizzo — trail just behind with six each.

But those are just three stars in a constellation of nominees. Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Beyoncé, DaBaby, Maggie Rogers, Lewis Capaldi, Lady Gaga, Rosalía, H.E.R. — and a proper fleet of other artists — are also up for Grammy gold on January 26. Here are the winners in all of the key categories.

Record Of The Year

Bon Iver: "Hey, Ma"

Billie Eilish: "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande: "7 Rings"

H.E.R.: "Hard Place"

Khalid: "Talk"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Lizzo: "Truth Hurts"

Post Malone ft. Swae Lee: "Sunflower"

Album Of The Year

Bon Iver: i,i

Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell

Billie Eilish: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande: Thank U, Next

H.E.R.: I Used To Know Her

Lil Nas X: 7

Lizzo: Cuz I Love You

Vampire Weekend: Father Of The Bride

Song Of The Year

Lady Gaga: "Always Remember Us This Way"

Billie Eilish: "Bad Guy"

Tanya Tucker: "Bring My Flowers Now"

H.E.R.: "Hard Place"

Taylor Swift: "Lover"

Lana Del Rey: "Norman Fucking Rockwell"

Lewis Capaldi: "Someone You Loved"

Lizzo: "Truth Hurts"

Best New Artist

Billie Eilish

Black Pumas

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé: "Spirit"

Billie Eilish: "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande: "7 Rings"

Lizzo: "Truth Hurts"

Taylor Swift: "You Need To Calm Down"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande & Social House: "Boyfriend"

Jonas Brothers: "Sucker"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: "Old Town Road" (Remix)

Post Malone & Swae Lee: "Sunflower"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: "Señorita"

Best Pop Vocal Album

Beyoncé: The Lion King: The Gift

Billie Eilish: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande: Thank U, Next

Ed Sheeran: No.6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift: Lover

Best Rap Performance

WINNER: Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy: "Racks In The Middle"

J. Cole: "Middle Child"

DaBaby: "Suge"

Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy: "Down Bad"

Offset ft. Cardi B: "Clout"

Best Rap/Sung Performance

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend: "Higher"

Lil Baby & Gunna: "Drip Too Hard"

Lil Nas X: "Panini"

Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch: "Ballin"

Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott: "The London"

Best Rap Song

WINNER: 21 Savage ft. J. Cole: "A Lot"

YBN Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper: "Bad Idea"

Rick Ross ft. Drake: "Gold Roses"

Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy: "Racks In The Middle"

DaBaby: "Suge"

Best Rap Album

Dreamville: Revenge of the Dreamers III

Meek Mill: Championships

21 Savage: I Am > I Was

Tyler the Creator: Igor

YBN Cordae: The Lost Boy

Best R&B Performance

Daniel Caesar and Brandy: "Love Again"

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller: "Could Have Been"

Lizzo ft. Gucci Mane: "Exactly How I Feel"

Lucky Dae: "Roll Some Mo"

Anderson .Paak ft. André 3000: "Come Home"

Best R&B Song

H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller: "Could've Been"

Emily King: "Look At Me Now"

Chris Brown ft. Drake: "No Guidance"

Lucky Daye: "Roll Some Mo"

PJ Morton ft. JoJo: "Say So"

Best R&B Album

BJ The Chicago Kid: 1123

Lucky Daye: Painted

Ella Mai: Ella Mai

PJ Morton: Paul

Anderson .Paak: Ventura

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Steve Lacy: Apollo XXI

Lizzo: Cuz I Love You

Georgia Anne Muldrow: Overload

NAO: Saturn

Jessie Reyez: Being Human In Public

Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album

WINNER: Rosalía: El Mal Querer

Bad Bunny: X 100Pre

J Balvin & Bad Bunny: Oasis

Flor de Toloache: Indestructible

iLe: Almadura

Best Dance Recording

WINNER: The Chemical Brothers: "Got To Keep On"

Bonobo: "Linked"

Meduza ft. Goodboys: "Piece Of Your Heart"

RÜFÜS DU SOL: "Underwater"

Skrillex & Boys Noize ft. Ty Dolla $ign: "Midnight Hour"

Best Dance/Electronic Album

WINNER: The Chemical Brothers: No Geography

Apparat: LP5

Flume: Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)

RÜFÜS DU SOL: Solace

Tycho: Weather

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Gary Clark Jr.: "This Land"

Tool: "Fear Inoculum"

The 1975: "Give Yourself a Try"

Vampire Weekend: "Harmony Hall"

Brittany Howard: "History Repeats"

Best Rock Album

WINNER: Cage The Elephant: Social Cues

Bring Me The Horizon: Amo

The Cranberries: In The End

I Prevail: Trauma

Rival Sons: Feral Roots

Best Alternative Music Album

WINNER: Vampire Weekend: Father Of The Bride

Big Thief: U.F.O.F.

James Blake: Assume Form

Bon Iver: i,i

Thom Yorke: ANIMA

Find all of MTV News's 2020 Grammys coverage right here.