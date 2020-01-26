2020 Grammy Winners: See The Full List

A major storyline running through the lead-up to the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards is the 2020 version of the one that pops up every year: Who will win, and how many golden gramophones will they take home? This year, Lizzo led the field with eight nods, though Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X — likely thee only two stars who had arguably as big a year in 2019 as Lizzo — trail just behind with six each.
But those are just three stars in a constellation of nominees. Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Beyoncé, DaBaby, Maggie Rogers, Lewis Capaldi, Lady Gaga, Rosalía, H.E.R. — and a proper fleet of other artists — are also up for Grammy gold on January 26. Here are the winners in all of the key categories.
Record Of The Year
Bon Iver: "Hey, Ma"
Billie Eilish: "Bad Guy"
Ariana Grande: "7 Rings"
H.E.R.: "Hard Place"
Khalid: "Talk"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Lizzo: "Truth Hurts"
Post Malone ft. Swae Lee: "Sunflower"
Album Of The Year
Bon Iver: i,i
Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell
Billie Eilish: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande: Thank U, Next
H.E.R.: I Used To Know Her
Lil Nas X: 7
Lizzo: Cuz I Love You
Vampire Weekend: Father Of The Bride
Song Of The Year
Lady Gaga: "Always Remember Us This Way"
Billie Eilish: "Bad Guy"
Tanya Tucker: "Bring My Flowers Now"
H.E.R.: "Hard Place"
Taylor Swift: "Lover"
Lana Del Rey: "Norman Fucking Rockwell"
Lewis Capaldi: "Someone You Loved"
Lizzo: "Truth Hurts"
Best New Artist
Billie Eilish
Black Pumas
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé: "Spirit"
Billie Eilish: "Bad Guy"
Ariana Grande: "7 Rings"
Lizzo: "Truth Hurts"
Taylor Swift: "You Need To Calm Down"
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Ariana Grande & Social House: "Boyfriend"
Jonas Brothers: "Sucker"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: "Old Town Road" (Remix)
Post Malone & Swae Lee: "Sunflower"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: "Señorita"
Best Pop Vocal Album
Beyoncé: The Lion King: The Gift
Billie Eilish: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande: Thank U, Next
Ed Sheeran: No.6 Collaborations Project
Taylor Swift: Lover
Best Rap Performance
WINNER: Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy: "Racks In The Middle"
J. Cole: "Middle Child"
DaBaby: "Suge"
Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy: "Down Bad"
Offset ft. Cardi B: "Clout"
Best Rap/Sung Performance
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend: "Higher"
Lil Baby & Gunna: "Drip Too Hard"
Lil Nas X: "Panini"
Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch: "Ballin"
Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott: "The London"
Best Rap Song
WINNER: 21 Savage ft. J. Cole: "A Lot"
YBN Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper: "Bad Idea"
Rick Ross ft. Drake: "Gold Roses"
Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy: "Racks In The Middle"
DaBaby: "Suge"
Best Rap Album
Dreamville: Revenge of the Dreamers III
Meek Mill: Championships
21 Savage: I Am > I Was
Tyler the Creator: Igor
YBN Cordae: The Lost Boy
Best R&B Performance
Daniel Caesar and Brandy: "Love Again"
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller: "Could Have Been"
Lizzo ft. Gucci Mane: "Exactly How I Feel"
Lucky Dae: "Roll Some Mo"
Anderson .Paak ft. André 3000: "Come Home"
Best R&B Song
H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller: "Could've Been"
Emily King: "Look At Me Now"
Chris Brown ft. Drake: "No Guidance"
Lucky Daye: "Roll Some Mo"
PJ Morton ft. JoJo: "Say So"
Best R&B Album
BJ The Chicago Kid: 1123
Lucky Daye: Painted
Ella Mai: Ella Mai
PJ Morton: Paul
Anderson .Paak: Ventura
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Steve Lacy: Apollo XXI
Lizzo: Cuz I Love You
Georgia Anne Muldrow: Overload
NAO: Saturn
Jessie Reyez: Being Human In Public
Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album
WINNER: Rosalía: El Mal Querer
Bad Bunny: X 100Pre
J Balvin & Bad Bunny: Oasis
Flor de Toloache: Indestructible
iLe: Almadura
Best Dance Recording
WINNER: The Chemical Brothers: "Got To Keep On"
Bonobo: "Linked"
Meduza ft. Goodboys: "Piece Of Your Heart"
RÜFÜS DU SOL: "Underwater"
Skrillex & Boys Noize ft. Ty Dolla $ign: "Midnight Hour"
Best Dance/Electronic Album
WINNER: The Chemical Brothers: No Geography
Apparat: LP5
Flume: Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)
RÜFÜS DU SOL: Solace
Tycho: Weather
Best Rock Song
WINNER: Gary Clark Jr.: "This Land"
Tool: "Fear Inoculum"
The 1975: "Give Yourself a Try"
Vampire Weekend: "Harmony Hall"
Brittany Howard: "History Repeats"
Best Rock Album
WINNER: Cage The Elephant: Social Cues
Bring Me The Horizon: Amo
The Cranberries: In The End
I Prevail: Trauma
Rival Sons: Feral Roots
Best Alternative Music Album
WINNER: Vampire Weekend: Father Of The Bride
Big Thief: U.F.O.F.
James Blake: Assume Form
Bon Iver: i,i
Thom Yorke: ANIMA
Find all of MTV News's 2020 Grammys coverage right here.