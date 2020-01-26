Billie Eilish Couldn't Be More Shocked About Her Song Of The Year Win

(ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Well, it's shaping up to be a big night for 18-year-old pop star Billie Eilish. After winning the award for Best Pop Vocal Album earlier this evening (January 26), she's officially earned her second Grammy of the night and it's a big one. Eilish is now the proud owner of the Grammy for Song of the Year, and it's all thanks to her hit single "Bad Guy."

"Wow, wow, wow." Eilish said while accepting the award alongside brother and producer Finneas. "Oh my God. So many other songs deserve this," she said. And though she couldn't quite believe that her song was the one to win such an extraordinary honor, she's very grateful for the recognition. "Thank you so much," she added. "This is my first Grammys. I never thought this would ever happen in my whole life. I grew up watching them."

Of course, Eilish wasn't going to leave her brother unmentioned. After all, he did produce this song (and many others) with Eilish in his bedroom. "This is my brother Finneas and he's my best friend," she said before explaining how honored she was to be in a room full of such tremendous talent. "I feel like I joke around a lot and I never take anything seriously at these kind of things, but I genuinely want to say I'm so grateful, and I only want to say that I'm grateful and I'm so honored to be here amongst all of you. I love you to my core. I grew up watching all of you."

After thanking her parents and friends, Eilish tossed the mic to Finneas, and as it turns out, the Grammy-winning producer was just as shocked as his sister over the win. "You know, this is a really, really big deal," he said. "I didn't think we were going to win this at all. I love every song on this list."

Before closing out his speech, Finneas expressed a ton of gratitude for those who've encourage the sibling duo to create music in the way that works best for them, which is in the bedroom of their family home. "You know, we just make music in a bedroom together," he said. "We still do that and they let us do that." And for the young musicians watching, the producer imparted some wisdom: "This is to all of the kids who are making music in their bedroom today. You're going to get one of these."

With two Grammys in her possession already, tonight's already a big win for Eilish. But alas, it's nowhere near over. The young pop icon can still pick up awards for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year, so we'd keep our eyes glued to the 62nd Grammy Awards if we were you. After all, the night's not over yet.