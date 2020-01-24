Noah Centineo Says Lara Jean Commits 'Emotional Adultery' In To All The Boys 2

(Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

With To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You hitting Netflix in less than a month, there's been a lot of talk around Lara Jean's alleged love triangle with Peter Kavinsky and John Ambrose McClaren. But now, Noah Centineo — the actor who plays Peter — is setting the record straight.

"People are calling it a love triangle, and I don't think that's the most accurate way to describe it," Centineo said on yesterday's (January 23) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "But what happens is, Lana's character essentially begins to commit emotional adultery on Peter Kavinsky with John Ambrose, if you guys know who that is."

Let's be real: All diehard To All The Boys Fans know who John Ambrose is — especially if they've read Jenny Han's books, which inspired the film series. If they haven't, the sequel's trailer also hints that the character poses a threat to Peter and Lara Jean's relationship, and no, we are not OK.

With only a few short weeks until Peter and Lara Jean's relationship faces some challenges, we might as well swoon over the pair while we can. Fortunately, Centineo made that fairly easy when he shared a never-before-seen clip of Lara Jean and Peter on their first official date. And when Lara Jean admitted that she'd never been on a date before, Peter took her hand and kissed it. This is not only the content we need, it's what we deserve.

In other good news, Centineo also revealed that there will be no buzz cuts or bleached beards in either of the upcoming sequels, so the actor's recent grooming choices will not impact his swoon-worthy character whatsoever. "Yeah, yeah, don't worry," the 23-year-old said. "Peter has long hair in the third film, too. We did this after the fact so it's ready. I think you guys are going to like it." Looks like we're just going to have to take his word for it.

To All The boys: P.S. I Still Love You will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, February 12, just in time for Valentine's Day.