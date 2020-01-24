Megan Thee Stallion Introduces Her Latest Persona On New Song 'B.I.T.C.H'

Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion had a massive 2019 thanks to the platinum hit "Cash Shit," her Fever project, and her viral "Hot Girl Summer" sensation. Now, her breakout streak is continuing to blaze on — after weeks of hype, the Houston rapper has unleashed her first solo single of the year, "B.I.T.C.H."

Meg's new track samples Tupac's "Ratha Be Ya N***a," off All Eyez On Me, and finds her firmly back in her bad-bitch zone. "Why you wanna play with me? You know I'm undefeated / A real hot girl know how to keep a n***a heated," she confidently spits over a bouncy beat. That snarling dog on the cover art? Yeah, that's pretty much the vibe here.

"B.I.T.C.H" marks Megan's second release of 2020, following her Birds of Prey collaboration with Normani, "Diamonds." The new single will appear on the ascendant star's hotly anticipated debut album, Suga, on which she'll be introducing fans to her next persona. In a press release, she said that "Suga" is "besties with Tina Snow... it's a big problem." She also teased that the new album will include work with Kehlani, and that "more hot collaborations and surprises" are on the way.

No word yet on when the sure-to-be-hot Suga will arrive. In the meantime, press play on "B.I.T.C.H" above.