From Billie To Lizzo To Yola, Get To Know 2020's Best New Artist Grammy Nominees

Every year's crop of Grammys Best New Artist nominees is potent and exciting, but the 2020 batch feels different. This year's eight nominees make up a group of true superstars that have created, cultivated, and conducted pop culture over the last year. From chart-smashing, cross-genre viral stars and once-in-a-generation pop talents to veteran band leaders gone solo and bold leaders of self-love and discovery, the 2020 hopefuls represent the perfect way to start the decade. It's a stacked deck full of who's set to take over.

Ahead of this weekend's 62nd Grammy Awards, where we'll find out who will take home the coveted trophy and succeed Dua Lipa as reigning Best New Artist, get to know each of the eight contenders below.