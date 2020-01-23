Rosalía Chains Her Heart To A Locked-Up Lover In 'Juro Que'

YouTube/Rosalía

Rosalía began her career as a flamenco artist, and just ahead of the Grammys — where she's nominated for Best New Artist and Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album — she's returned to her roots for "Juro Que." The acoustic guitar-heavy new single comes with a video about longing for a partner that's locked away from her touch. It's a tale of true love that isn't bound by time or space and Rosalía sounds right at home. Hopefully, this means that more is on the way.

It's hard to state enough just how good "Juro Que" sounds. Rosalía, who began studying flamenco at 13 years old, sounds perfect as her voice shimmers and slides over the handclaps and guitar strings. She sings about her partner, played by Spanish actor Omar Ayuso from Netflix's Elite, who's imprisoned for 400 days. Rosalía swears that she'll wait for him to be out no matter how long it takes. That's the power of true love.

Rosalía recently appeared on the remix to Travis Scott's "Highest in the Room" with Lil Baby. Her second studio album El Mal Querer came out in 2018. At the end of December, former President Barack Obama placed her "Con Altura" collaboration with J Balvin on his favorite music of 2019 list.

Check out Rosalía's "Juro Que" up above.