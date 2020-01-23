Jessie Reyez Bathes In A Cosmic Sea Of Romance In 'Love In The Dark'

YouTube/Jessie Reyez

Jessie Reyez has released a stirring and visually stunning video for "Love In The Dark." It shows off the beauty of nature and space itself, possibly to symbolize the allure of true, romantic bliss. Or maybe we're just reading too much into it. Just count the number of gasps that slip out of your mouth over the course of its four minutes.

Being happy with someone feels like you're sleeping peacefully on a cloud but to be truly in love has to feel like floating through space. Reyez shows what this feels like in "Love In The Dark." Wearing a wedding gown, she sinks into water that continuously turns into a cosmic sea of nebulas and back. Initially standing on land, she submerges herself in romance, showing how the world changes, yet her feelings stay the same. "I'll be around you, I'm nothing without you/I won't leave you alone," she sings on the delicate and emotional tune, seeking to comfort a partner. This is going to be a popular wedding song, that's for sure.

"Love In The Dark" is set to appear on Reyez's debut studio album, Before Love Came To Kill Us, that's set to drop on March 27. It's the fourth released song from the LP following “Imported," with 6LACK, “Far Away,” and “Crazy" that all dropped in 2019.

Check out Reyez's romantic video for "Love In The Dark" up above.