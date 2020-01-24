Bop Shop: Songs From Jhené Aiko, Waxahatchee, Zah, And More

Chelsea Cutler: "NJ"

Relationships end — sometimes before we're ready to let them go. Chelsea Cutler's "NJ" is all about the initial blow, when the wounds are so fresh and your ego has just taken the greatest hit of its life. Then the self-blame creeps in. "Tell you I’m sorry for the mistakes I've made,” she sings on the pre-chorus before offering forgiveness to her likely undeserving ex. And though she wants to fix things, she doesn't quite know where to begin. "I want to call but what the fuck would I say?" she asks desperately.

The chorus, however, is where we can really hear Cutler's grief. "Oh, NJ / Tell me that you're leaving so / One day / You'll be ready to come home," she sings in a digitized harmony. Here, she hopes that they only split up so that they could someday get back together. And while that might seem naïve, sometimes it's what we have to tell ourselves to reach the other side of heartbreak. —Jordyn Tilchen