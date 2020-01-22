Harry Styles's Doppelgänger Works At The Starbucks Drive Thru

(Rich Fury/Getty Images for Spotify)

The uncanny resemblance will have you wondering if the 'Lights Up' singer moonlights as a barista

Get in the car, people! We're going to Starbucks.

Over the weekend, Harry Styles fans took to TikTok to share a short, yet hilarious clip of their recent Starbucks run. In it, they all had to do a double take to make sure that the barista at the drive thru window wasn't the "Lights Up" crooner himself. Spoiler alert: It wasn't.

In the viral TikTok, which has since been viewed on the social media app over 1.1 million times, the fans approached the window and immediately notified the employee of the uncanny resemblance. "Are you Harry Styles?" one of them asked. "You look like Harry Styles," another passenger confirmed.

As if the entire encounter wasn't random enough, they were actually listening to Styles's music as they pulled up to pay for their order. "We're literally listening to your song right now," one fan told the barista, despite the fact that he was not the real Styles at all.

Between the similar facial features and the half-up, half-down bun, there's simply no denying the resemblance. But with Styles having just released his sophomore album Fine Line in December, the likelihood of the "Watermelon Sugar" crooner moonlighting as a barista is, well, very unlikely.

Still, TikTok users around the world are shocked that Styles's doppelgänger is serving up venti chai lattes at an unknown Starbucks location. "Ma'am pls go back and ask for his @," one person wrote in the comments. "This is the closest thing I'll have to Harry Styles." And another person pretty much commented what we're all thinking right now: "I would go to that Starbucks every day."

Some people, on the other hand, aren't fully convinced that Styles has a lookalike at all. And surprisingly, many fans in the comments think the barista looks more like a mix of Styles and actor Dylan O'Brien. No matter what you believe, the point is that this barista looks like someone, and One Direction-era Harry Styles is a damn good guess.