Sophie Turner Wants To Be Lizzie McGuire's Best Friend In The Disney+ Reboot

Getty Images

Move over, Lalaine. Sophie Turner is gunning for your role as Miranda.

The Game of Thrones> alum took to social media to let the world know that, if the Lizzie McGuire reboot is still in the works, she's very much down to play Lizzie's fashionable best friend.

"The Lizzie McGuire show has been put on hold,” Turner said during a post to her Instagram Story. “I'm obviously devastated like the rest of us, but I'm pretty sure -- like, is Miranda appearing in this season? Because I'm here. I'm available. I am your new Miranda."

Who wouldn't want Sansa Stark herself, Queen of the North, to be Hilary Duff's best TV friend? Or friend in real life, even? That's right. No one.

"Lizzie McGuire people, please reach out to me," Sophie beckoned at the end of her video.

Unfortunately, right now the future of the Hilary Duff reboot is very much up in the air. After original series creator Terri Minsky quit her role as showrunner after filming just two episodes, Disney announced that the team needed to "move in a different creative direction" and would be "putting a new lens on the series."

Unfortunately, there hasn't been any movement on the show or any statements from Disney ever since the news broke. Just days ahead of the announcement, a new promotional clip for Disney+ showed off Duff reprising her role as Lizzie in the first bit of footage the platform had released of the new series.

At the time, there was no word whether or not Lalaine would be returning as Miranda, though Adam Lamberg, who portrayed Lizzie's friend Gordo, was on board. The rest of Duff's TV "family" had signed on for the project as well. Here's hoping we still get a new Lizzie...and maybe Sophie to go with it.