Lizzo Always Knew She'd Be At The Grammys — Her Old Tweets Are Proof

On September 16, 2015, a singer, rapper, and flutist from Minneapolis fired off a tweet from her iPhone: "Heads up: imma be me at every stage--- Grammys, to ya granny's backyard." It earned five retweets, 17 likes, and was probably nothing more than a tiny, if somewhat presumptuous blip on her followers' timeline. Nothing spectacular, in other words.
Oh, how things have changed.
The tweet in question came from Lizzo, who, at the time, was fresh off a stint opening for a Sleater-Kinney tour and was gearing up for the release of her second album, Big Grrrl Small World. She wasn't signed to a major label; rather, she was headlining small clubs and hustling hard. But she clearly believed in herself. And when the 2020 Grammys touch down in Los Angeles this Sunday (January 26), we'll see just how majorly that hustle paid off.
It's Lizzo's year to lose, with the "Truth Hurts" singer leading the pack of nominees with eight nods to her name, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. Oh, and she'll hit the stage for a live performance, just like she predicted she would five years ago.
In celebration of Lizzo's Grammy debut, take a look back at some of her old tweets about the awards show that, in the wake of her dominating breakout year, have aged remarkably well. She always knew she was 100 percent that bitch.
-
February 8, 2015: Lizzo cheers on Haim and Bastille at the 2015 Grammys.
-
September 16, 2015: She makes it known she'll slay any stage.
-
February 15, 2016: She's floored that one of her songs played during the Grammys telecast... in a commercial for Barbershop: The Next Cut.
-
February 13, 2017: She shouts out her glam team for their work getting her ready for various Grammy parties — and then congratulates all her nominated pals.
-
September 19, 2017: She unknowingly predicts her Grammy success when responding to a fan who praised her for having "real talent." The fan's comment came on the same day Lizzo released a little song called "Truth Hurts."
-
January 29, 2018: The day after the '18 Grammys, she posts a fierce topless video with the caption "*practices my Grammy speech.*"
-
May 24, 2018: Her version of the Grammys was being a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race.
-
February 17, 2019: She once again predicts she'll be at the Grammys — months before her nominations or performance were even announced.
-
November 20, 2019: It all comes full circle when Lizzo earns eight Grammy nominations.