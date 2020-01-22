Getty Images

She's always been that bitch. Now the Grammys have caught up

Lizzo Always Knew She'd Be At The Grammys — Her Old Tweets Are Proof

On September 16, 2015, a singer, rapper, and flutist from Minneapolis fired off a tweet from her iPhone: "Heads up: imma be me at every stage--- Grammys, to ya granny's backyard." It earned five retweets, 17 likes, and was probably nothing more than a tiny, if somewhat presumptuous blip on her followers' timeline. Nothing spectacular, in other words.

Oh, how things have changed.

The tweet in question came from Lizzo, who, at the time, was fresh off a stint opening for a Sleater-Kinney tour and was gearing up for the release of her second album, Big Grrrl Small World. She wasn't signed to a major label; rather, she was headlining small clubs and hustling hard. But she clearly believed in herself. And when the 2020 Grammys touch down in Los Angeles this Sunday (January 26), we'll see just how majorly that hustle paid off.

It's Lizzo's year to lose, with the "Truth Hurts" singer leading the pack of nominees with eight nods to her name, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. Oh, and she'll hit the stage for a live performance, just like she predicted she would five years ago.

In celebration of Lizzo's Grammy debut, take a look back at some of her old tweets about the awards show that, in the wake of her dominating breakout year, have aged remarkably well. She always knew she was 100 percent that bitch.