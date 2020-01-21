Getty Images

Nothing To See Here, Just Timothée Chalamet And Zendaya Hanging Out At Bed Bath & Beyond

The next time you head out to Bed Bath & Beyond, keep an eye out for two of the upcoming Dune reboot's biggest stars.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya were spotted hanging out together at a New York City location of the chain. Yes, like us, they probably initially visited for some small item, but ended up taking home a cartload of items. It's not your fault. It's something about the store itself.

The pair did their shopping at the Upper West Side location of the store and even made some time to pose for a photo with an employee. Timothée even tried the employee's sunglasses on for the photo, and quite unsurprisingly, he totally rocked them.

Zendaya was clad in a puffer jacket looking fresh-faced as usual, and she leaned in for a selfie as well.

As you might imagine, fans are too excited over this unexpected friendship and this lucky employee's good graces to see it happening in real-time, let alone to snag a photo. But what were the pair doing out together? As previously mentioned, the pair are Dune co-stars, and the film is currently in post-production. It's set for release later in 2020. Perhaps they were just hanging out for some good old relaxation time.

Whatever the case may be, at least this employee knew who it was she was taking a snap of. The last time Zendaya was seen in public, she had to politely (and hilariously) correct a teen's mom about what show she was on: "Euphoria, darling!"

Is this the beginning of a beautiful friendship between Timothée and Zendaya? Are they ramping up for a massive press tour? Hopefully we get more content from the pair throughout the rest of the year. Honestly, it's what we deserve.