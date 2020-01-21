Nipsey Hussle Is Getting A Tribute At The 2020 Grammys

(Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The upcoming 62nd Grammy Awards are set to honor the life and legacy of Nipsey Hussle with an epic tribute performance featuring some of the late rapper's friends and collaborators like YG and Roddy Ricch. Along with them are DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin, and John Legend who will celebrate the rapper's contributions to hip-hop culture.

There's no word of what will be performed across Nipsey's wide catalog of 14 projects (13 mixtapes and one studio album), but one thing that'll most likely happen on stage is that DJ Khaled and Legend perform some variation of "Higher." The track features Nipsey Hussle – and Legend on the chorus – front and center, rapping from a reflective stance on what he saw over the course of his life. It appeared on DJ Khaled's eleventh studio album Father Of Asahd that dropped last May.

Hussle is up for three posthumous Grammy Awards for Best Rap Performance ("Racks In The Middle"), Best Rap/Sung Performance ("Higher") and Best Rap Song ("Racks In The Middle"). Last year, he was nominated for Best Rap Album (Victory Lap) at the 61st Grammy Awards.

The Grammys are set to air on January 26. In addition to the tribute performers for Hussle, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Tyler, The Creator, the Jonas Brothers, and more are set to take the stage.