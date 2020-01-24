11 Artists Who Could've Used An Extra Hand Holding Their Grammys

(Dan MacMedan/WireImage)/(Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)/(Steve Granitz/WireImage)

With the 2020 Grammy Awards just days away, we can't help but wonder which artists could potentially win big on music's biggest night. There's Lizzo, of course, who leads this year's nominations with a whopping eight nods. And let's not forget about Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish, who are both tied with six noms each.

While those coveted golden gramophones are certainly an honor, history has also shown that earning several Grammys in one night presents a variety of challenges. As each statue weighs in at 5 pounds 4 ounces, carrying around those trophies is definitely one of them — especially if an artist cleans up across several categories and wins more than just a few.

How many are too many to handle? When an artist struggles to hold all of their Grammys — and in some cases even drops them on the floor — that's a telltale sign. And yes, it's happened more than once. It's time to reminisce on all the times your favorite musicians could've really used an extra hand holding their Grammys.

Adele (Dan MacMedan/WireImage) Adele really needed some assistance back in 2012 when she won a whopping six (yes, six!) Grammys for her 21 album. The "Someone Like You" songstress took home awards in three of the "Big Four" categories — Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist — and then did it all over again in 2017 with 25. In 2017, the singer-songwriter went home with 5 additional Grammys, shocking literally no one while adding to her already impressive collection. Over the years, Adele has amassed a total of 15 Grammys.

Bruno Mars (Steve Granitz/WireImage) Mars has won a lot of Grammys in his day, but never more than he did at the 2018 ceremony for his album 24K Magic. The pop star acquired a grand total of six awards that night, and had to stack them up in his arms in order to pose with them. #GrammyGoals

Kacey Musgraves (Dan MacMedan/Getty Images) Even if she couldn't believe it herself, not a soul in the world would argue that Musgraves didn't deserve the four Grammys she won in 2019 for Golden Hour. But still, carrying four trophies is no easy feat. Luckily, she got some practice at the 2014 ceremony when she picked up her first two Grammys ever for Same Trailer Different Park.

Beyoncé (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Beyoncé has been winning Grammys since 2001, but when she showed up to the 2004 ceremony, she didn't know that she would be leaving that night with five brand new trophies. Of course, that was only the beginning. The "Mood 4 Eva" singer's current Grammy count is 23, and something tells us she's not done winning. Is she ever?

Sam Smith (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) Smith was in the running for seven Grammys at the 2015 ceremony, and managed to walk away with four awards that night. Clearly, Smith was thrilled over the achievement, and though it was a lot to carry, they held on tightly to those golden gramophones — at least until the photo op was over.

Taylor Swift (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) When Swift arrived at the Grammys in 2010, she had no idea she'd walk away with one, let alone four awards. She was recognized for her Fearless album, along with some specific songs on the LP including "White Horse" and "Mean." Ultimately, though, four trophies proved to be too many for her. And when one lone gramophone fell and cracked on the floor, it became instantly clear that A) Swift needed some help, and B) her fans would cherish these photos forever.

Lauryn Hill (Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images) The 41st Grammy Awards were groundbreaking for Lauryn Hill. The singer-songwriter earned 10 nods for her album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, making her the first female artist to earn that many nominations in one night. Then, when she won five awards, she became the first woman to win that many in a single night. In other words, she really changed the game. And we can probably all agree that her Grammy-holding technique was truly second to none.

Alicia Keys (LEE CELANO/AFP via Getty Images) Before Keys began hosting the Grammys, she was busy winning 'em. At the 2002 ceremony, the "Underdog" singer won awards in five of the six categories that she was nominated for, including Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, and several others specifically for her hit single "Fallin'." As we've already learned, posing with upwards of three Grammys is not easy. But lucky for Keys, there was a chair available to keep her (and her Grammys) from... fallin'.

Norah Jones (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) When Jones won for Best New Artist at the 45th Grammy Awards in 2003, she also won in four other categories as well. With a total of five awards, the "Don't Know Why" singer had no choice but to utilize both hands and her chin in an effort to keep her awards from falling. Alas, one of her trophies did crash to the ground. So yeah, an extra hand would've been helpful.

Dixie Chicks (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images) There are lots of benefits to being part of a group, but having extra hands available at all times to carry Grammys is one that's not often talked about. It certainly came in handy for the Dixie Chicks, who won big with five awards at the 49th Grammy Awards thanks to their album, Taking the Long Way, and their single, "Not Ready to Make Nice." Take note, solo artists! It might be worth expanding your entourage.

Bruce Springsteen (Milan Ryba/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images) Springsteen's "Streets of Philadelphia" was nominated across five different categories at the 37th Grammy Awards in 1995, and ultimately, The Boss won four trophies that night. Based on the photo above, it's clear that Springsteen's Grammy-holding technique needed some work. But now that he has a total of 20 Grammys to his name, it's safe to assume he's mastered some sort of technique since then.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, January 26, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.