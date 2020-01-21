Halsey Cuddled Up With Evan Peters For A PDA-Packed Birthday Tribute

Getty Images

Halsey's willingness to remain open about her relationships has waned somewhat in the past year or so, but she blessed fans with a look into life with her current boyfriend, Evan Peters.

The "Without Me" singer took some time out on Monday (January 20) to share an Instagram post showing the two getting close in a photo booth, kissing and grinning for the camera as they celebrated the American Horror Story alum's 33rd birthday.

"happy birthday darling," the singer captioned their sweet photo booth snaps. "I can’t imagine a world without you in it."

The pair have been dating for nearly three months, and they made their relationship official in October 2019 when they hit the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration together. They arrived wearing matching costumes: Peters as Sonny and Halsey as Cher.

Later that day, they shared another snap of their alternate Halloween costumes. Halsey rocked a Marilyn Manson costume, w while Peters opted to be a Juggalo, courtesy of Insane Clown Posse.

Halsey also opened up to Ellen during an October episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show the day before Halloween, during which the pop star was "scared" into talking about Peters, who she basically confirmed was her boyfriend during the interview. Aww!

"You distracted me with the boyfriend question, I wasn't ready," she said. "I don't know what's scarier, having to talk about my boyfriend on TV or having that happen!" She went on to explain the pair's matching costumes, which, let's be honest, they totally rocked. Your fave couple could neve.

Halsey and Peters were first spotted together earlier in September 2019, after making an outing to Los Angeles's Six Flags Magic Mountain. Since then, we haven't seen much of them together just yet, but it certainly seems as though their relationship is going quite well – though is it too late to see if Halsey can make an appearance on a future season of AHS?