Miley Cyrus's Dolly Parton Cosplay Is Next-Level

Miley Cyrus is many things: singer, songwriter, and expert Dolly Parton cosplayer.

We already know she's a veritable master at transforming into other people (hello, Hannah Montana vibes!) but Miley really knocked it out of the park with her latest look.

The "Slide Away" singer took to Instagram with a tribute to her godmother for the country legend's 74th birthday, all decked out in Dolly finery.

"Happy Birthday Aunt Dolly!!!!! ( . ) ( . ) @dollyparton," Cyrus captioned her post, as she posed in front of a mirror, all dressed up while applying lip gloss. In the next clip, she was seen flaunting her "assets" – at least, the ones necessary for her Dolly outfit.

The clips were pulled from behind-the-scenes moments ahead of Cyrus's 2017 appearance on The Tonight Show. She took the stage for a special re-enactment of Parton's 1983 Grammy performance of "Islands in the Stream," as she was joined by Kenny Rogers. For the recreation, Jimmy Fallon filled Rogers' role.

As Cyrus's godmother, Parton has worked to "live" as an example for the singer rather than tell Miley how to live – a great philosophy, if I do say so myself.

"I’ve told her some things that I think are valuable and that she uses, but I’d rather live an example," Parton said in a recent interview with People. "[I’d rather] be an example rather than just try to tell somebody to do this, do that because I don’t think that’s right. Everybody’s different," she said of her relationship with Miley.

"You’ve got your own journey," she continued. "And some people are going to help you along the way and they can kick a few rocks out of the road for you, but you got to walk it."

It looks like Miley's doing just fine. Here's to a happy belated birthday for Dolly, a living legend, as well.