Reunited And It Shore Feels Good: Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Is Back When Jersey Shore Returns

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation crew will soon be whole again, because "every family member is home."

In a sneak peek of brand-new episodes, commencing February 27, the group will have a fresh start when Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is released from prison. Hugs and megaphones all around.

"Now it's an official party!" Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi declares in the clip.

The remaining episodes of season 3 will take the group across the country - New Jersey, New Orleans and Las Vegas - for surprises, tears and even more outrageous moments, which all lead up to a wildly memorable trip down the aisle for one of the cast members. Here comes the Angeliner bride...

Check out the entire glimpse above, and stay with MTV News as we get ready for more Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premiering on Thursday, February 27 at 8/7c!