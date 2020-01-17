That Voicemail In Halsey's '3AM' Isn't Her Dad — It's John Mayer

(Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp)/(Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Halsey's brand new album Manic dropped today (January 17), and if you haven't heard it yet, you're going to have to trust us when we tell you to stream it ASAP. Following the LP's midnight release, the "Without You" singer kindly hopped on Twitter not only to celebrate with fans, but to answer their burning questions about her most raw and vulnerable album yet.

"3AM," a track that provides fans with major '90s rock nostalgia, is one of the most buzzed-about songs on the LP, and it's not hard to understand why. In addition to its catchy lyrics and melody, the song features killer drums and a voicemail that gives off total dad vibes. But alas, the voicemail isn't from her dad at all. It's from the one and only John Mayer.

Halsey confirmed Mayer's feature herself on Twitter. "It's @Johnmayer!" she wrote in response to a fan that asked if the recording was of her father. "Haha. He predicted the success of without me before I had faith in myself #manicthealbum." Now that's friendship goals.

In the voicemail, which plays in the final 20 seconds of the track, Mayer praised Halsey for what he called her "best song" yet. "Your best song is the song that's currently on the radio," he said. "How many people can say that? That their best song was the one that's currently about to be a massive hit. It's already a hit. It's just gonna get more massive. How many people can say it? Not very many. Congratulations!"

Mayer's feature wasn't the only secret the pop star revealed about "3AM." She also shared that the drums on the song were done by Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith.

Evidently, Halsey's Manic album is more star-studded than we had ever imagined. Going in, we knew we were getting features from Dominic Fike, BTS's Suga, and the legendary Alanis Morissette. But Smith and Mayer? What a pleasant surprise.