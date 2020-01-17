Eminem And Juice WRLD Are Monsters In Surprise New Team-Up

Getty Images

Eminem and Juice WRLD are monsters on their new collaboration. A new song called "Godzilla" appears on Em's surprise album, Music to Be Murdered to, that dropped today (January 17); on it, the two tackle a beastly beat and deliver some one-of-a-kind flows that make it one hell of a tune.

It's nice to hear new Juice WRLD, following his death last December, and on "Godzilla," he digs into his bag of expertly crafted melodic choruses. But Eminem here is in another space entirely, blacking out over the instrumental so quickly that it would give Sonic the Hedgehog a headache.

"Godzilla" begins with a brief clip of someone screaming "You're a monster!" before Eminem begins his dark growl, spitting furiously like he's chasing some prey in the middle of a forest at night. Juice comes with a werewolf-like message on the chorus, singing, "You get in my way, I'm gonna feed you to the monster / I'm normal during the day, but at night, I turn to a monster."

When Eminem comes back, he cranks up the ear-twisting energy with a rapid-fire verse full of what Em does best. Listen close enough and you'll catch "How can I have all these fans and perspire? / Like a liar's pants, I'm on fire / And I got no plans to retire."

Music to Be Murdered to also features Ed Sheeran, Q-Tip, Anderson .Paak, and more. Shortly after it dropped on Friday, it quickly generated controversy due to Em's lyrics on "Unaccommodating" that reference the 2017 Manchester bombing at an Ariana Grande concert. ("I'm contemplating yelling 'Bombs away' on the game / Like I'm outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.")

Another track called "Darkness" has Eminem rapping from the perspective of the shooter behind the 2017 Las Vegas massacre at the Harvest Music Festival. Its accompanying video is filmed from the shooter's perspective, though it ends by appealing for the reform of gun laws.