6lack, Vince Staples, And More Highlight Massive Deluxe Revenge Of The Dreamers III

6lack, J. Cole, and Vince Staples

On January 16, 2019, the recording sessions for Revenge Of The Dreamers III wrapped in Atlanta. The J. Cole-led Dreamville Records invited hundreds of artists and producers to help craft the compilation LP that would go on to be dropped on July 5 of that year. Last night (January 16), Dreamville Records released the deluxe edition, Revenge of the Dreamers III: Director's Cut. It adds twelve more tracks to bring the total to a whopping 30.

Revenge of the Dreamers III: Director's Cut is all of Dreamville's show – plus a few guests. It features new contributions from nearly everyone involved, save for Cole himself. Ari Lennox takes the listener through a sexy night in "Bussit" and 6LACK joins Dreamville rappers J.I.D and Lute to spit his own tongue-twisting verse. Elsewhere, Vince Staples, Smino, Buddy, and more pop up and bring their eclectic styles to an already wide-ranging project next to other Dreamville rappers like Bas and Cozz.

Revenge of the Dreamers III debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 in its first week and has since gone gold. "Middle Child," its lead single by J. Cole, became J. Cole's highest charting tune by climbing to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The LP is nominated for Best Rap Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards that will take place on January 26.

Stream Revenge of the Dreamers III: Director's Cut up above.