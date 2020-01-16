(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Mariah Carey Will Be Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame And We Are So Not Surprised

By now, we all know that Mariah Carey is unstoppable. The pop icon has broken not one, not two, but several records over the last few months, and soon, she'll be honored for her songwriting in a major, major way.

On Thursday (January 16), the Songwriters Hall of Fame announced which talent will be inducted into the class of 2020. And after recently scoring her 19th No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 with "All I Want For Christmas Is You," it should come as no surprise that Mimi made the cut.

The musician expressed her gratitude on Twitter. "I can't believe it..." she wrote. "The SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME!!!!" Carey went on to call the forthcoming induction one of the "greatest honors" of her roughly 30-year-long career. "I'm so proud and humbled to be in the company of such legendary songwriters - both previously inducted as well as the incredible class of 2020!" she added.

She's right, this year's roster is pretty impressive. Pharrell Williams, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, the Isley Brothers, Steve Miller, and several others will be inducted. But it's Carey's devoted Lambs who are most excited over the enormous achievement. "A-MAZE-ing," one fan tweeted. "It's why I have been a fanatic since 1990. Your words. Your lyrics. Your songs. THANK YOU MC." We couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Hall of Fame chairman Nile Rogers said in a statement, "I am very proud that we are recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2020 slate of inductees represents diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender." He also added that these particular artists "have enriched our lives" and "literally transformed music and helped make it what it is today."

It's also worth noting that, in order to qualify for the Hall of Fame, a songwriter must have a catalogue spanning at least 20 years. Carey, having been in the business several decades, certainly fits the bill. And after making headlines recently for breaking just about every record under the sun — from becoming the only artist in history to have a No. 1 single across four separate decades to being the first artist ever to completely fall off the Hot 100 after spending the previous week at No. 1 — being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame seems like the only logical next step.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.