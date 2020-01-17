Bop Shop: Songs From Halsey, Grimes, Ari Lennox, And More

Halsey: "You Should Be Sad"

Halsey surprised fans last week when she dipped her toes gently into country waters with "You Should Be Sad." The twangy bop is an unapologetic clap-back at her self-absorbed ex. "No, you're not half the man you think that you are," she punches on the pre-chorus. "And you can't fill the hole inside of you with money, drugs, and cars."

For the most part, she's sorry. Not for her ex, but for sticking around as long as she did and trying to put a "broken man" back together again: "I had no warning about who you are." In this case, she didn't miss the red flags; according to her, there were none. And now that the relationship has ended, she's grateful for the clarity that allowed her to get out and run "so fucking far." —Jordyn Tilchen