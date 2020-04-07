He proposed all over again -- and she said yes

'The New Us': Will Mackenzie And Josh's Fresh Start Last On Teen Mom OG?

Mackenzie went from declaring, "I hate that I married him" and filing for divorce from Josh to once again being engaged to her longtime sweetheart.

During tonight's Teen Mom OG episode, Josh -- who confessed that he was "inappropriate with things" while out of town at a bar -- surprised his longtime love with a bunch of special birthday surprises in the form of a scavenger hunt.

At the end of the "journey" -- which included notes along with cupcakes, a bible, lunch and a massage -- was a message telling Mack to throw her first ring "as far as you can in the water." The catch: This was at the location of where he proposed several years back.

Even though Mackenzie's producer Kristen told her not to do it "if it's a real diamond," the mother of three did as her beau instructed her to do because she was "starting fresh."

From there, she followed rose petals to Josh, who was standing with a single red rose.

"I love you," he sweetly told her as they embraced.

He then got on bended knee with a brand-new ring and stated, "I want this to be the new us. Start fresh, start new. Will you marry me?"

Mack accepted with a sweet "mhhmmm," and they shared a heartwarming embrace.

But will the duo's union last -- and will they make it down the aisle a second time? Tell us your thoughts, then catch another Teen Mom OG Tuesday at 8/7c.