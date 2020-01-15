Vanessa Hudgens Responded To That Breakup News By Absolutely Slaying A Red Carpet

Getty Images

Leave it to Vanessa Hudgens to give us a master class in moving on.

On Tuesday night (January 14) — just hours after reports circulated that she and longtime boyfriend Austin Butler had split up — the actress channeled that "Gotta Go My Own Way" mindset by stepping out for the red carpet premiere of Bad Boys For Life. And this, ladies and gents, is the post-breakup energy to which we should all aspire:

Getty Images

Hudgens didn't appear to speak to press about the breakup, and she hasn't confirmed anything on social media (though she's been quite active on Instagram in the past 24 hours, even posting a sunny, smiling selfie). Instead, she let her look do the talking last night, posing in a glamorous feathered dress and looking positively unbothered.

Getty Images

After the premiere, Hudgens re-posted a bunch of the red carpet pics on her Instagram Story, writing on one of them, "I lived my best life lol."

The outing marked Hudgens's first public appearance since news broke that she and Butler had called it quits after nearly nine years of dating. The couple first got together in 2011, and according to Us Weekly, the actress "has been telling those close to her" about the split.

Whether or not she chooses to address the alleged breakup, the verdict is in: Hudgens's solo glow deserves a standing ovation. Check out more of her radiant red carpet pics below.

Getty Images

Getty Images