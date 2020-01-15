It Was Flash On Flash When Ezra Miller Appeared On Crisis On Infinite Earths

The CW

Crisis on Infinite Earths viewers were in for a shocking surprise on Tuesday night (January 14), as a very special guest star graced their screens.

The lengthy, five-hour event concluded with a shocking end, but perhaps nothing was more shocking than seeing Miller on the small screen.

The CW's epic crossover was moving along at a regular clip, exploring the Arrow storyline of the annual special, when out of nowhere a wild Ezra Miller appeared! Yes, the big-screen version of the Flash stood face-to-face with Grant Gustin's small-screen Barry Allen, and fans everywhere likely rejoiced. It isn't often that events like this take place, after all.

The CW

Gustin was thrilled and excited about the happening, taking to his personal Instagram to gush over what happened.

"How about that? Ezra is one of a kind. So glad we could make this happen and keep it a secret until today. Thank you to @dccomics," he wrote.

It turns out it was a surprise to more than the audience, even. Supergirl herself, Melissa Benoist, was even shocked by the occurrence as she commented on Gustin's post.

"YOU KEPT THIS SECRET SO WELL,” she exclaimed. "NONE of us knew!!!! Or did they know?! Was I the only one that didn’t know?!" If Supergirl had no idea, it's probably safe to assume no one else knew this special crossover was happening, either.

If you haven't been keeping up with the Arrowverse, something very similar happened in July 2019 with that year's crossover. Both Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh portrayed the Man of Steel himself, one from the movies and one from the small screen. Now that it's happened a few times, we're really curious about the next movie and TV crossover event and what hero it will hit next. Seeing both versions of a hero just doesn't get old.