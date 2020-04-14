'He Was Not Sober': Did Teen Mom OG's Ryan Relapse Like Maci Believes?

The mother of three expressed concern that her ex is 'not sober'

Maci and Taylor opted to put their "rocky past" with Ryan aside and invited him (as well as Mackenzie, Jen and Larry) to Bentley's Teen Mom OG 11th birthday party despite the order of protection in place for the soon-to-be father of three. Ryan obeyed the restraining order at the zoo-based bash and kept his appropriate distance -- but Maci had some observations about him post-celebration.

"It's the first time I've seen him since he got out of jail that, in my opinion, he was one hundred percent not sober," Maci told her friend Katie during tonight's episode, while adding that the two didn't speak.

However, Maci feared that "the cycle was starting all over again" and believed "something seemed off."

"I just wish that someone who is close to him would say, 'Do you need more help?' and tell him, 'It's okay if you do,'" she added. "If the last year didn't change anything, then the clock is ticking even faster at this point."

