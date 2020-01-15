The Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, And More Are 2020's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

Getty Images

This year's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 class is here and, it's quite the doozy. It's the class of rap, rock, and R&B, with just a sprinkle of electronic music. There's enough excitement to go for everyone, as always. But, this time, it feels special. The Notorious B.I.G., widely believed to be one of the best rappers of all time, Nine Inch Nails, the legendary firehouse rockers led by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and Whitney Houston, one of soul music's most revered singers in history, lead the impressive, and varied, class.

The Rock Hall is also set to welcome fabled English electronic band Depeche Mode, the long-running rock group the Doobie Brothers that have been active for nearly five decades, and glam rock frontrunners T.Rex. Everyone's set to be inducted at the ceremony on May 2 in Cleveland.

The Notorious B.I.G.'s induction comes after being nominated in his first year of eligibility. For Houston, the Doobie Brothers, and T.Rex, this class was the first that they were considered for. And for both Nine Inch Nails and Depeche Mode, they've been nominated more than once.

Reznor of Nine Inch Nails expressed how happy he was in a statement. "A sincere thank you goes out to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame voting body — it always feels great to be recognized for your artistic efforts and I am honored. Many congratulations to this year's fellow inductees (DM finally!) — see you back in Cleveland where it all began for me!"

Guitarist Patrick Simmons of the Doobie Brothers also expressed both shock and humility at the induction. "I was really happy about it," he revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone. "It's something that we've been thinking about for a long time. That's kind of one of the things you always hope will happen, especially with a band like ours that has been around this long."

This year's other nominees who didn't get inducted this time were Motörhead, Dave Matthews Band, Judas Priest, Soundgarden, Kraftwerk, MC5, Thin Lizzy, Rufus with Chaka Khan, Pat Benatar, and Todd Rundgren. Aaliyah, Daft Punk, and Weezer were eligible but weren't nominated.

Last year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class was made up of Janet Jackson, The Cure, Radiohead, Roxy Music, Def Leppard, The Zombies, and Stevie Nicks.