Amazon's Lord Of The Rings Has Finally Completed Its Fellowship Of Stars

Getty Images

A constellation of stars to rule Amazon's Lord of the Rings series, and in the world of streaming, bind them.

Amazon has finally revealed the upcoming show's complete cast, which was confirmed during Tuesday's (January 14) Television Critics Association presentation.

In addition to Game of Thrones veteran Robert Aramayo, who portrayed Eddard Stark, the cast includes Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Tom Budge, Ismael Cruz Córdova (of The Mandalorian fame), Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhavidin, Dylan Smith, Sophia Nomvete, Charlie Vickers, and Daniel Weyman.

Unfortunately, it isn't clear just yet what roles most of the cast will be playing aside from Aramayo, who'll be cast as a lead in the character Beldor.

Amazon hasn't released very many tidbits about its Lord of the Rings series just yet, so this casting news comes at just the right time, as fans have been wondering what would eventually come of the show.

In early 2019, Amazon confirmed that it would be taking place in the Lord of the Rings' universe's "Second Age." It's a timeline that's hardly been explored throughout Lord of the Rings media, even in the films. A series of important milestone events took place during that era, including the founding of the elven city Rivendell. There's also the Rings of Power, which you may recall are, uh, pretty important.

The Lord of the Rings series is still targeting a 2021 release, but there's still a lot we don't know about it. It's likely information will continue to come at a similar clip, since it's been about a year since any major developments occurred. Hopefully we're on track for a first look at the set, cast in costume, or potentially even a trailer in the near future. Fans are still looking for something to fill the void since Game of Thrones ended, after all.