Vanessa Hudgens And Austin Butler Have Reportedly Split After Nine Years

Getty Images

Just when we had finished mourning all the couples we loved and lost in 2019, another shocking celeb split has come along to re-break our hearts.

On Tuesday (January 14), Us Weekly reported that Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler, one of young Hollywood's most enduring pairs, have broken up after almost nine years of dating. A source told the outlet that "Vanessa has been telling those close to her about the breakup," though the actress has yet to speak about it publicly.

Hudgens, 31, and Butler, 28, began dating in September 2011, and they shared several cute couple moments together over the years. As Us Weekly notes, however, the two didn't appear to celebrate the holidays together, and the most recent sighting of Butler on Hudgens's Instagram was all the way back on Halloween.

Meanwhile, the last time Butler shared a photo of him and Hudgens was in July, when he posted a snap of them at the premiere for his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. That was the same month that Hudgens praised her man for scoring the coveted role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic about the infamous rocker.

"I AMMMM OVERRRR THE F–KING MOOOOOOOOONNNNN," she wrote about his casting. "I CANT WAIT 😍😍😍😍😍😍 SO PROUD OF MY HONEYYYYY!!!"

In a January 2020 interview with Cosmo UK, Hudgens spoke about the difficulty that she and Butler faced being long distance at times — but she insisted they "make it work."

"It's eight years this year – FaceTime, good communication, respect and trust [are what keep us going]," the former High School Musical star and current Netflix Christmas queen said. "The longest we've been apart was four months. It sucks! You start hating hearing yourself say 'I miss you.' But if it's your person, you make it work."

R.I.P. Vanessa and Austin. We'll be listening to sad Elvis songs today in your honor...