From 'Futsal Shuffle' To The Mop — These Dances Are Taking Over 2020 Already

Just a couple of days into 2020, Lil Uzi Vert showed everyone how to do his new dance, the “Futsal Shuffle.” Since November, fans have been falling over their feet trying to replicate the flailing steps that he first previewed on Twitter. The rapper predicted that the dance would “take over 2020” shortly after its release, and it’s hard to deny that it very well could — and that it already kind of has.

Viral dances are a dime a dozen. They’re usually built around a moment in the song, some unintentional action, or a dance that happens to become much bigger than it was probably meant to be at the time. Shiggy’s epic routine made Drake’s “In My Feelings” a certified cultural smash in 2018, and BlocBoy JB’s “Shoot” Dance also popped off the same year, with even video game companies recreating the dance. Viral dances define moments and leave them etched in our brains, so when we remember that time, we can't help but spontaneously break out into these moves.

Coordinated boogieing via the Charleston, the Foxtrot, and Swing dancing might have defined the original Roaring Twenties, but only a few weeks into the new Roaring '20s, we already have our own. We've got the key dances below.