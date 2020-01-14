Billie Eilish, The Bad Guy, Will Sing The Theme For The Next James Bond Movie

(Steve Granitz/WireImage)

For the first time in the history of the James Bond franchise, the Bad Guy has technically created the theme song for the movie. Billie Eilish has revealed that she wrote the theme, with her brother, Finneas, for the forthcoming No Time To Die film that hits theaters on April 10. It seems that when good girls go to release new albums, they move on to writing legendary themes for the hottest espionage franchise ever.

By writing and performing the theme song, Eilish becomes the youngest artist in history to do so for a James Bond film. The official account for James Bond posted a statement from the singer explaining how she feels about her involvement. "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way," she wrote. "To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock."

Before Eilish's new song comes out with the movie, she's set to perform at the 62nd Grammy Awards along with Lizzo, Gwen Stefani, and more on January 26. Eilish is also nominated for six different rewards such as Record of the Year ("Bad Guy"), Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Check out Eilish's statement up above.