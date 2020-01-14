Cardi B's Award-Winning Debut Album Just Broke Another Record

( Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The "B" in Cardi B's name may not stand for anything since her name's a play on the popular Bacardi rum brand, but, if it did, it should be for "Break Records." The Grammy-award winning rapper's debut studio album Invasion Of Privacy that dropped in 2018 has become the longest-charting debut album by a female rapper in the history of the Billboard Hot 200. Before her, it was Lauryn Hill's 1998 debut studio album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill.

This is just the latest of so many record-breaking and accolade-accruing moments for Cardi B's debut LP. It's been certified triple platinum and she became the first female artist to have every track from an album to be at least certified gold. In April 2018, Apple Music revealed that the album had over a hundred million streams in a week, setting a new record for female artists. She won the Grammy award for Best Rap Album for her debut and became the first solo woman to win in history. To outline every single thing that this LP has won would take hours, maybe days. Maybe the "B" in Cardi B stands for "brilliant."

It's been nearly two years since the album has come out and Cardi hasn't taken much time off. She's released "Money," "Please Me" with Bruno Mars, and "Press," since, appeared as a guest on a ton of songs, and is hard at work finishing up her sophomore album. In December, she revealed in an interview with Vogue that she's curious as to how fans will take her new music. "I wonder if people are gonna relate to the new things, to the new life, to the new shit that I gotta talk about now," she said. "Music is changing."