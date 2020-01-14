Selena Gomez Says It's 'So Cool' That The Wizards Theme Inspired 'Bad Guy'

(Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)/(Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

We know it's been a while since new episodes of Wizards of Waverly Place have aired on Disney Channel, but that doesn't mean the series doesn't continue to provide inspo. Billie Eilish, for example, revealed to Rolling Stone back in December that her hit No. 1 song "Bad Guy" was partially inspired by the Wizards theme song. And now that Selena Gomez knows where Billie drew her inspiration from, well, she's pretty shocked.

On the Monday night (January 13) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer stopped by to promote her brand new album, Rare. It was in the midst of their interview that Fallon revealed that Gomez was kind of the inspiration behind Eilish's biggest song, causing her to question whether she herself is the quote, unquote "Bad Guy."

Of course, Fallon was simply alluding to some similarities between the melodies of Eilish's song and the Disney Channel theme. "I love Billie," Gomez said through laughter before the late night host played clips of both songs back to back. And after hearing them one after another, the "Look at Her Now" singer totally heard some parallels. "That's so cool!" she said. "That's so cool."

But Eilish and Gomez have way more in common than just the Wizards theme. They share a producer, too. Finneas (who also just so happens to be Eilish's brother) produced Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me," and of course, she only had kind things to say about him. "We finished up the song and gave him the song to produce it himself and he did an amazing job," Gomez told Fallon. "He's obviously extremely talented."

Gomez used the rest of her time on The Tonight Show to speak about Rare and what she hopes fans take away from her new album. And although she just released her first LP in over four years, she's is already teasing more music. "There's a few other songs that I couldn't help but want to exist, so I can't really tell when but one of my favorite tracks is called 'Boyfriend,' so I can’t wait for people to hear that one." We're ready when you are, Sel!