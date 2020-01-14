Jennifer Lopez Wants To 'Break The Mold' By Working With Female Directors

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is making it a point to work with more female directors, Oscar nominations be damned.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Hustlers star spoke on several topics, including plans going forward to work with more women in film.

"It’s about breaking the mold of what people are used to," she said of collaborating with women who direct films. "There are so many great female directors; why aren’t we using them more? It’s hard to break patterns, even in yourself, so we have to make a conscious effort to change the paradigm."

Though Lopez herself was curiously missing from the complete list of 2020 Academy Awards nominees for Hustlers, there was a total dearth of female directors as well. Little Women director Greta Gerwig was nowhere to be found, despite the film she worked on being nominated for several awards, such as Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. Actresses Saiorse Ronan and Florence Pugh are up for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

In Hustlers, Lopez played a role that was "really new" for her because it was the first time she played a character that could be construed as a villain.

"It was the first time I got to play a character who was unapologetically out for herself and kind of bad, actually taken over by greed.... She was so many different things. The best mom to this little girl, a best friend, and then a total savage. That was really new for me."

Speaking to USA Today, Lopez previously divulged that she's interested in making more movies about women's stories, about women of all stripes. That's exactly what she did

"Doing this movie was a big deal for me," she said. "One of the things I want to do at my production company with my partner is to take the women from the background and put them at the forefront and tell their stories."

And it looks like Jenny from the Block is going to keep doing this important work whether the Academy sees it or not.