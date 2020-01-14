Hayley Kiyoko Wants To Be 'The Girl You Can't Forget' In Her Nostalgic New Video

YouTube

Before Hayley Kiyoko was a VMA-winning pop star/gay icon-in-the-making, she was just another awkward teen with a questionable haircut. And in her latest music video, for the new single "She," Kiyoko revisits that pre-fame life by giving fans a tour of her bedroom circa 2005 — lava lamps, portable CD players, and all.

In the new clip, which Kiyoko directed herself, the now-28-year-old channels her younger self while living out her rockstar fantasy and singing about her truest ambitions. "Don't wanna be dreaming, warm in bed / Don't want to be old with one regret / Gotta be a diva, have respect / Be that girl you can't forget," she proclaims on the hook. "If you try to make her less / She'll stand up and pound her chest / You'll be mad she ain't part of your life / Miss do it right."

It all culminates in a moment of true bliss, as Kiyoko waves a rainbow flag around her room while a make-believe crowd cheers her name. It's ultimately a reminder of how far "Lesbian Jesus" has come, especially for a girl who probably didn't have many LGBTQ pop stars to look up to. Driving that point home, there's even an awesome cameo from Lance Bass, who comes to life inside a vintage NSYNC poster on Kiyoko's wall. Watch it all go down in the nostalgic, colorful vid below.

In a statement about the new video, Kiyoko said, "'She' is an unofficial anthem to keep me going through the hard times when I'm unsure of myself. I wrote this song as a tribute to embracing your dreams and being unafraid to live fully in your truth without regrets. To NOT be ashamed of being a strong, vulnerable, hardworking woman who knows what she wants, and who won't let anyone or anything stop her from chasing her dreams."

"She" is the final single Kiyoko will release from her upcoming, incredibly titled project I'm Too Sensitive For This Shit, following "I Wish," "Demons," "L.O.V.E. Me," and "Runaway." Next week, she'll kick off her accompanying North American tour, which begins in San Diego on January 20 and wraps up in L.A. in March. A strong start to 2020 for HK!