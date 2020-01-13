Teen Mom OG's Ryan And Mackenzie Edwards Welcome Baby Girl

Mackenzie Edwards' Instagram

Ryan Edwards has two boys Bentley and Jagger -- and now the Teen Mom OG dad has a little girl to call his own.

Ryan and his wife wife Mackenzie -- who welcomed son Jagger in October 2018 -- are the proud parents of daughter Stella Rhea.

"Welcome to the world sweet Stella!" Mack captioned the heartwarming Instagram album above (which features the newborn front and center). "Stella Rhea Edwards came on her own time and surprised us New Years Day! What a way to start our year! We are so in love with her already."

Ryan and Mack memorably revealed during the Teen Mom OG finale to his parents Jen and Larry that their clan would be getting bigger in the not-so-distant future.

"Mack went to the doctor, and she's pregnant," Ryan told his folks. Jen had a priceless reaction to her grandchild-on-the-way, with a big "what?!"

Offer your congrats to the Edwards family -- and stay with MTV News for more Teen Mom OG programming updates!