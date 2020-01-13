Billy Porter Was A Fashion Icon In His Custom Jumpsuit And Butterfly Body Art

Getty Images

Billy Porter stepped out at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards in head-to-toe glam, but his red carpet look also had a touching meaning behind it.

The Pose star headed out to the show on Sunday night (January 12) rocking a custom Hogan McLaughlin seafood green strapless jumpsuit with custom nails, silver armor jewelry from Lynn Ban, and custom white Coach boots.

But the centerpiece of his look were the beautiful hand-painted, multicolored butterflies strewn across his arms and chest, giving him a gorgeous eye-catching accessory unlike anything else at the show that night.

"[They represent] how you come from the cocoon, you come as one thing, and then you transform into something else. So I wanted to honor my peeps tonight,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

"The Category Is: Fashion Gumby Butterfly Realness. 🦋," Porter captioned a series of photos of his look posted to his personal Instagram. "Today’s @criticschoice custom @hoganmclaughlin look styled by @sammyratelle is inspired by the free-spiritedness of David Bowie and the 1970’s disco era - my all-time favorite. The hand-painted butterfly tattoos by @heyannabee continue my theme for 2020, which is being released from the bondage of masculinity and flying free. Just like the beautiful ladies from @poseonfx, we are often born into one stage of life and then cocoon into an incubation of self-discovery, transformation, and acceptance, ultimately being released into freedom as beautiful creatures."

Okay, werk though, Gumby. And those nails are to die for, if we're being totally honest.

This is just the latest addition to Porter's collection of stop-and-star ensembles. From his 2019 Oscars tuxedo gown to the regal white feather look at the 2020 Golden Globes, he's got fashion on lock. Since he whipped out this look at the Critics' Choice Awards, we can't wait to see what's left for him throughout the rest of awards season.