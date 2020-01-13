Monsta X Will Rule The Summer With A North American Tour

This summer, Monsta X is heading on a North American tour that's set to take them across the United States and briefly into Canada. You'll have seventeen chances to catch them while they're here. The trek is coming a few months after they release their forthcoming studio album, All About Luv, so they're coming with a new slate of tunes that you don't want to miss. Tickets go on sale on January 17.
Monsta X's tour kicks off on June 2 in Minneapolis. In total, there are seventeen dates, with fifteen being in the United States and two of them in Canada (Toronto, ON on June 14 and Vancouver, BC on July 3). It wraps up on July 11 in Los Angeles.
06/02 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
06/05 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
06/07 - Washington, DC @ EagleBank Arena
06/10 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
06/12 - Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
06/14 - Toronto, ON @ ScotiaBank Arena
06/16 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/19 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center
06/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
06/24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
06/27 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
06/29 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
07/01 - Seattle, WA @ Accesso ShoWare Center
07/03 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
07/06 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
07/08 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
07/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Monsta X's new album, All About Luv, will be their first English language album. It'll be the ultimate romantic musical companion since it comes out on Valentine's Day. In December, they released its first single, "Middle Of The Night." The accompanying video depicts the group members so lovesick that they're desperate for the affection of their partners and willing to do anything to get it.
Check out Monsta X's full tour dates up above.