Monsta X Will Rule The Summer With A North American Tour

(THE FACT/Imazins via Getty Images)

This summer, Monsta X is heading on a North American tour that's set to take them across the United States and briefly into Canada. You'll have seventeen chances to catch them while they're here. The trek is coming a few months after they release their forthcoming studio album, All About Luv, so they're coming with a new slate of tunes that you don't want to miss. Tickets go on sale on January 17.

Monsta X's tour kicks off on June 2 in Minneapolis. In total, there are seventeen dates, with fifteen being in the United States and two of them in Canada (Toronto, ON on June 14 and Vancouver, BC on July 3). It wraps up on July 11 in Los Angeles.

06/02 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

06/05 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

06/07 - Washington, DC @ EagleBank Arena

06/10 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

06/12 - Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

06/14 - Toronto, ON @ ScotiaBank Arena

06/16 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/19 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center

06/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

06/24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

06/27 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

06/29 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

07/01 - Seattle, WA @ Accesso ShoWare Center

07/03 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

07/06 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

07/08 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

07/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Monsta X's new album, All About Luv, will be their first English language album. It'll be the ultimate romantic musical companion since it comes out on Valentine's Day. In December, they released its first single, "Middle Of The Night." The accompanying video depicts the group members so lovesick that they're desperate for the affection of their partners and willing to do anything to get it.

Check out Monsta X's full tour dates up above.